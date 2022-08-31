o

May 13, 1957 - Nov. 7, 2021

Paul Haagen Olsen, 64, passed away on November 7, 2021 in Minot, North Dakota, where he had lived since his retirement from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service. He was a MSGT with F-16 Avionics Systems Craftsman training.

