May 13, 1957 - Nov. 7, 2021
Paul Haagen Olsen, 64, passed away on November 7, 2021 in Minot, North Dakota, where he had lived since his retirement from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service. He was a MSGT with F-16 Avionics Systems Craftsman training.
He was born May 13, 1957 to Margarette and Edward Olsen, the seventh of their 10 children. He grew up in rural Mahtowa and graduated from Barnum High School where he played tuba in the band and baseball the rest of the time, remaining a Twins fan for the rest of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two older sisters, Joan and Helen.
He is survived by two children, son Erin of Casco, Maine and daughter Christy of Minot, North Dakota, with seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. He has three sisters and four brothers living all over the country with many cousins and one aunt in the Mahtowa and Barnum area.
Paul raised one grandaughter through her school years and graduation and was known as a safe house whenever any of her friends or neighbors needed a bed for the night.
He was interred with Military Honors next to his parents in Barnum Riverside Cemetary, with many family and a few old buddies to celebrate his life.
