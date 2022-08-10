Feb. 24, 1942 - July 28, 2022
Paul Gooler Nelson left his earthbound life on July 28, 2022, at the age of 80 years, five months and four days. During the last 14 months he was well cared for at Ecumen Shores on London Road in Duluth. The cruel condition of dementia was only made tolerable by loving, compassionate care.
Paul was born in Moose Lake on February 24, 1942, to Laurence and Laura Nelson and grew up on the family farm a mile west of town. He graduated from Moose Lake High School in 1960 and enjoyed many lifelong friendships with classmates. Paul excelled most in acting in school plays and telling jokes. His education continued at UMD and then University of Minnesota in Minneapolis where he earned a degree in journalism in 1964.
Upon college graduation he returned home to help with the hay crop and only when the work was done he announced his plan to leave for the bright lights of New York City and pursue a career on Madison Avenue. It was there he honed his skill and love for writing and began an extraordinary career in the advertising industry. He wrote persuasive advertising copy for major companies including Time Life, Tiffany and many major banks.
In New York City he met a diverse group of people and made lifelong influential friendships leading to grand adventures throughout the Northeastern United States and eventually to Europe and beyond. He thoughtfully studied his heritage, genealogy and family traditions. He then found and made lasting friendships in Sweden. His father’s Scandinavian heritage was not just a passing interest, it became one of the passions of his life. He was thrilled to host many cousins’ visits to the U.S.A. and they all reciprocated with enlightening tours and visits to their homes in Sweden. Paul’s most joyful times came at dining tables telling stories, and honoring family traditions. He enjoyed many such gatherings, sparing no expense in honor of his guests.
In 1978 the advertising business attracted Paul to Los Angeles and Southern California became his home for the next 35 years. There he met the love of his life, Susan Naeckel. They married in 1986. The soulmates deeply loved family, the agency business, worldwide travel, the Swedes and each other. Paul’s zest for life was only marred by the loss of Susan to breast cancer in 1997.
Paul returned home every summer to look in on family and friends. He cherished his lifelong acquaintances, aunts, uncles and cousins. He drew very special joy by spending time with cousin Diane, her sons, and many others in the Nelson, Gooler and Kalm clans. In some ways, Paul never left Moose Lake and his heartfelt connections in the area. He was thrilled to pack loaves of Auntie Selma’s Swedish rye bread in his carryon luggage whether traveling home to L.A. or to Europe.
The truly remarkable life of Paul Nelson was molded around personal discovery, career success, consistent deep love and care of family, excellent associations, refined humor, enduring friendships and boundless compassion. He also loved unique motorcars and driving California highways for 35 years in the same 1982 Porsche 928.
Paul survived by the love of family. Preceded in death by his wife, Susan in 1997; his parents, Laurence Nelson, in 1988 and Laura Nelson, in 2003.
Paul loved being at the dinner table with close friends and family sharing adventures and stories. His celebration of life will be honored in just that way, a lovely dinner on Saturday, September 3, 2022 beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the Moose Lake Depot Event Center.
In order to plan so that all can be graciously served, please RSVP by August 26 to PNDM@AOL.COM or call 218-485-4000. All friends and family are welcome.
His family wishes to recognize the Ecumen Shores in Duluth and Ecumen Hospice staff for the extraordinary care giving Paul Nelson a dignified final pathway. His sincere appreciation and smiles aimed at you continued to the end.
Private inurnment at San Gabriel Cemetery (California) next to his wife; permanent memorial at Riverside Cemetery (Moose Lake) next to his parents.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.