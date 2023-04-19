o

July 6, 1938 - April 11, 2023

Paul Allen Johnson, 84, Kettle River, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in St. Luke’s Hospital.  He was born on July 6, 1938 in Automba Township to Carl and Aina Johnson.  Paul attended school in Kalevala Township and Cromwell.  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0