Paul Allen Johnson, 84, Kettle River, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in St. Luke’s Hospital. He was born on July 6, 1938 in Automba Township to Carl and Aina Johnson. Paul attended school in Kalevala Township and Cromwell.
Through the years, Paul worked construction as a heavy equipment operator and was a proud 49’er. He was a great finish man and was known as one of the best dozer operators on pipeline construction.
After retiring, Paul was known to be a mechanic on neighbors and friends equipment. Although he dabbled in farming, his true love was cows and tractors. “If it’s not red, keep it in the shed,” as he had a special place in his heart for International Harvesters.
He loved socializing and visiting with friends over coffee. This pastime often took place in his “coffee shop” in his garage where many friends talked shop and solved the problems of the day.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Aina Johnson; sisters, Esther, Alma, and Mae; brothers, Howard, Harold, and Fred.
Paul is lovingly remembered by his children, Debbie (Al) Houck; Dean (Tami) Johnson and Dennis (Chris) Johnson; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brothers, Ray Johnson and Walter Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Paul loved socializing, coffee, and sweets. To honor his life, there will a time of gathering with coffee and sweets from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. May family and friends share stories as they gather to remember a life well lived. Blessed be the memory of Paul Allen Johnson.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
