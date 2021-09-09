Patty L. Chaput, 65, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 with her family alongside lovingly caring for her during her final times. She was born on February 18, 1956 in Moose Lake to George and Marcella Jirovec. Patty grew up in Finlayson where she attended school, graduating in 1974. On August 15, 1975, Patty married Lawrence “Larry” Chaput in St. Petersburg, FL. Life took them in many different places as they lived in Florida and Wisconsin prior to returning to Finlayson in 1988. Patty worked over the years as a CNA in healthcare facilities in both Moose Lake and Sandstone prior to retiring in 2018. She was a jack of all trades and loved gardening and sewing. She owned and operated, “The Sewing Shack” at her home and often did upholstery and sewing projects for others. She loved her family dearly.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents: George and Marcella Jirovec and a brother: Dymann Jirovec.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 46 years: Larry; daughter: Steph (Terry) Kassa of Cambridge; 2 grandchildren: Hayden Kassa and Wyatt Kassa both of Cambridge; siblings: JoAnn (Chuck) Johansen; Pauline (Pat) Pereira; Rita (Stan) Jensen; Kevin (Brenda) Jirovec; and Marilyn (Dave) Erickson; sister-in-law: Dawn Jirovec; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from Noon until the 1 pm Celebration of Life service on Friday, September 10, 2021 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. A Time of Fellowship with coffee and cookies will follow the services. Blessed be the memory of Patty Chaput.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
