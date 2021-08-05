Patricia Conway

Patricia (Burtle) Conway 78, loving wife and mother passed away July 16, 2021.
Patricia was born May 24, 1943 in Alton, Ill. to Jerome and Mary Burtle. She graduated from Derham Hall High School in St Paul and continued her education at St Joseph’s Hospital School for Nursing where she earned her LPN license.
On April 24,1965 Patricia married Charles Conway and together raised two children, Kevin and Kelly. They lived in Faribault, Minn. and later moved to Moose Lake, Minn.
Pat worked in nursing for over 40 years in various hospitals and schools. She was also a prison guard in Moose Lake for a short time. She was most passionate about her 30 year career as a first responder and Emergency Medical Technician, proudly becoming a Paramedic at age 60.
Pat was a HUGE Minnesota Vikings fan. She enjoyed fishing and snowmobiling with her family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed Disney movies. Pat had a love of collecting dolls of all shapes and sizes. She enjoyed all things crafty; sewing, knitting, crochet, needle point, making jewelry and more. Pat also loved animals and bird watching, especially cardinals and loons.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Jerome and Mary Burtle, brother Michael Burtle, sister Gerry Lynn and husband Charles. She is survived by her children, Kevin (Lisa) Conway, Kelly (Matt) Stark, her three grandchildren, Bradley and Katelyn Stark and Zachary Conway. Nephews, niece and many friends.
Pat’s love and generosity was beyond measure, she will be greatly missed.
A quiet graveside memorial will be held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery Moose Lake, Minn. on August 14 2021 at 1 p.m.
