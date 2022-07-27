Larson, Norman.jpg

March 19, 1948 - July 24, 2022

Norman L. Larson, 74, Hopkins, formerly of Cromwell, died peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at his brother’s home in Mahtowa as he loved being up north in the country. 

