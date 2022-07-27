March 19, 1948 - July 24, 2022
Norman L. Larson, 74, Hopkins, formerly of Cromwell, died peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at his brother’s home in Mahtowa as he loved being up north in the country.
March 19, 1948 - July 24, 2022
Norman L. Larson, 74, Hopkins, formerly of Cromwell, died peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at his brother’s home in Mahtowa as he loved being up north in the country.
He was born on March 19, 1948 to James, Sr. and Mildred Larson in Cloquet. He grew up in Cromwell where he attended high school, graduating in 1967. He attended UMD for a short time and then joined the Army in 1969 where he became a Green Beret for Special Forces. He was Honorably Discharged in 1972 and lived in Hopkins where he worked as a custodian for over 20 years at the Hopkins School.
He loved spending time up north where he could partake in his love for target practice. Norman also loved to read science fiction and listen to music.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mildred Larson.
Norman is survived by his son, Eric of Hopkins; three brothers: Robert (Pattie) Larson of Apache Junction, Ariz.; Boyd (Robyn) Larson of Mahtowa; and Bill (Loredel) Larson of Toivola Meadowlands; sister: Beverly Main of Grove, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be from Noon until the 1 p.m. service on Saturday, July 30, 2022 in Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wright. Private family inurnment will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
