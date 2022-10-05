Aug. 2, 2022 - Sept. 24, 2022
Norman Lawrence Hill, age 83, formerly of Minneapolis and most recently of Rutledge passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Augustana Nursing Home in Moose Lake with his family by his side.
Norman was born on Aug. 2, 1939, to his parents Kenneth and Lucille (Conner) Hill In Cromwell. He graduated from Barnum High School in 1957. After high school Norman went to work for World Wide Warehouse and was a member of Local 1086 for 32 years. In his free time Norman enjoyed many different sporting activities whether he was cheering from the sidelines or taking part in the game. Some of his favorite sports were golf, bowling, football, and baseball. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trap shooting. If you wanted to see Norman smile all you had to do was see him spending time with his family and friends. He loved to share stories of his adventures in the great outdoors any time he could.
Norman was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hill; mother, Lucille Conner Waisanen; stepfather, Edwin Waisanen; daughter, Carrie Lee Hill; son, Lance Norman Hill; brothers, Kenneth Hill, John Hill, and James Waisanen.
Norman is survived by his son, Daniel (Genevieve) Hill of Naperville, Ill.; daughter, Deborah Hill-Scrabeck (Wayne) of Rutledge; brother, Richard Hill of Ely; sister, Wendy Waisanen Reed (Gene) of Remer; many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Methven Funeral Home Chapel in Sandstone. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Following the service, everyone is invited to Cross Church (formerly Sandstone Senior Center) for a luncheon, Burial will take place following the luncheon at St. Peters Lutheran Church Private Cemetery in Moose Lake.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
