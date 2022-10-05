Aug. 2, 2022 - Sept. 24, 2022

Norman Lawrence Hill, age 83, formerly of Minneapolis and most recently of Rutledge passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Augustana Nursing Home in Moose Lake with his family by his side. 

