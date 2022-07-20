March 16, 1962 - July 12, 2022
Normalynn Johnson, 60 years young, died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth. She was born in Duluth on March 16, 1962 to Richard and Alys (Isaacson) Johnson.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Be part of the community
✓ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions
✓ Home delivery in county
✓ News alerts
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month Online Access
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year Online Access
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
✓ Be part of the community
✓ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions
✓ Home delivery out-of-county
✓ News alerts
Already a subscriber on our previous website? Connect with your last name & account number
March 16, 1962 - July 12, 2022
Normalynn Johnson, 60 years young, died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth. She was born in Duluth on March 16, 1962 to Richard and Alys (Isaacson) Johnson.
She was an exceptional cook. She loved cooking and teaching her tips and tricks to her “Grandangels,” especially during the holiday seasons.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Alys and brother, James “Jimmy” Johnson, Sr.
She will be forever remembered by her fiancé, John Isaac; children, Shilo Klein, Johnathan Sr. (Leah) Fosle, Starr (Kevin Jr.) Wills, and Coltt Sullivan; grandchildren, Baylee Klein, Sarah Klein, Kellen Falter, Chloe Fosle, Johnathan Fosle Jr., Emaley Wills, Conner Wills, Ebboney Wills, and Kevin Wills III; siblings, Richard Johnson Jr., Jeffrey “Duffy” Johnson, and Lori Johnson; and lots of special nieces and nephews.
An outdoor celebration of Normalynn’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the TJ’s Pavilion in Mahtowa, followed by a dinner and gathering across the street at the Mahtowa Community Center.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.