May 20, 1924 - Dec. 9, 2022
Norma Louise Swanson, age 98, joined her Lord and Savior in her heavenly home on Friday Dec. 9, 2022.
Norma was born on May 20, 1924, in Lincoln, Nebraska. She grew up in Kansas City, Missouri with two sisters and one brother. After she married, she lived in an apartment above the Welborn Fire Station in Welborn, Kansas. She moved to Southern California in 1951. She raised five children, four sons and one daughter.
During those years she worked as a carpenter for Fleetwood Mobile Homes as a cabinet maker. In 1966 she and her late husband, Axel, traded city life in California for rural life in Minnesota on a dairy farm. They milked cows and put up hay and enjoyed living in the country. During that time, she also worked in a hospital as a nurse’s aide, physical therapy aid, and rode the ambulance with the EMT’s. She was an Avon Lady for 25 years and when necessary, made deliveries to her customers on a snowmobile. She lived a life of serving others wherever she lived.
She was the coordinator of the county wide benevolence food shelf in Moose Lake, leading a volunteer staff of 25 people, organized Thanksgiving meals for the needy, led the Christmas toy give away, delivered meals on wheels, volunteered at the nursing home, and served as a driver for the elderly. She was named Volunteer of the Year in 1997. She daily displayed the flag in front of her house and was a member of the VFW for 57 years. She was an avid reader, always used the local library and has read the bible numerous times. She was a faithful member of Nativity Lutheran Church in Brandon for 16 years, serving in many capacities and especially the mission work of the church. She moved to Brandon at age 82 where she became a weekly attender of activities at the Brandon Senior Center. She loved bingo, dominoes, bunko, and cribbage. But most of all she loved her family. She spent her life sending birthday, anniversary, and wedding cards all over the United States to family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Mabel Bruegman, her husband Axel Floyd Swanson, son Walter Curtis Shryer and one great grandson
She is survived by her children, Alfred Shryer (Millie), Patricia Foy (Don), Darrell Shryer (Anita), Charles Shryer, and daughter-in-law Connie Shryer. In addition to her children, she had 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family would like to express appreciation to those who cared for her at Brandon Nursing and Rehab Center during her final days.
A celebration of life service will be held at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, Mississippi . Visitation will begin at noon followed by the service at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at Nativity Lutheran Church in Brandon, MS.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to her church, to further the serving of those less fortunate through social ministries/missions.
You may view the livestream of the service at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2022, at the following link: https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=9cb1e09c-ad1b-49c1-a5db-d0a89c5d3414
You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
