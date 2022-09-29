o

May 25, 2003 - Sept. 23, 2022

Nicholas Jon Finifrock, 19, of Barnum, went “home” on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. He was born on May 25, 2003 to Jon and Ann Finifrock in Mercy Hospital, Moose Lake. One day after Nicholas’ birth, he was airlifted due to seizures and other complications his tiny body was experiencing. One of Nicholas’ many medical diagnoses was Cerebral Palsy (CP). He may have had CP, but CP didn’t have Nicholas. He worked hard every day despite the pain and challenges he encountered. We can count on one hand, not using all of our fingers, how many days in Nicholas’ life he DIDN’T smile.

