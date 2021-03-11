Mitchell A. Keyport, 62, passed away on February 18, 2021 from an unexpected cardiac event. Even though a failing heart took him away, his love of life left a beacon of light for family and friends.
While serving in the United States Coast Guard, Mitch met the love of his life, Bonnie. They married on December 9, 1978 and had two children, James and Staci. Mitch retired from the Coast Guard as Senior Chief Electricians Mate on June 1, 1998.
He enjoyed several jobs in his retirement. In his leisure time he could be found with his wife creating beautiful things out of old barn wood, perfecting the crust for his delicious homemade pizza, watching Vikings football or NASCAR, or spending time with his kids and grandkids. He loved his time with his extended family as well. Mitch’s happy place was with Bonnie sitting in the sun, by the water, with a cold beer. He was always quick with a dad joke, no matter the situation.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his children and grandchildren, James (wife, Becky and two children, Belle and Marshall) Keyport, Staci (husband, Tony) Slawik; his mother, Viola Keyport; three brothers, Merlin (wife, Helen) Keyport, Michael (wife, Carmen) Keyport, Martin (wife, Lori) Keyport; and two sisters, Marlys (husband, Bill) Hobart, and Michelle (husband, Ken) Treece and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Matthew Keyport; two brothers, Marc and Mace Keyport; nephew, Chad Keyport; mother-in-law, Edith Kolaski, and father-in-law, Sylvester (Dick) Kolaski.
Visitation was held at the Hansen-Onion-Martell funeral home, Marinette, Wisconsin, Monday, February 22, 2021 from 3 until 5 p.m. Service with full military honors followed at 5 p.m.
