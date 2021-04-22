Mildred Butkiewicz Currie, formerly of Moose Lake, died on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Marywood Assisted Living in Duluth.

A funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Moose Lake, Minn.  Visitation will begin at noon with a rosary service at 1:15 p.m.  Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Split Rock Twsp.  Masks and social distancing will be required.  The service can be viewed on the church’s website: holyangelsmooselake.com.   

Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home, Cloquet. 

 

