Jan. 13, 1942 - March 10, 2023
Michael Lee Heyn Sr., dedicated husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed peacefully from this life on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the age of 81.
Jan. 13, 1942 - March 10, 2023
Michael Lee Heyn Sr., dedicated husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed peacefully from this life on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the age of 81.
Michael was one of 13 children born to Adolf and Amelia Heyn in Moose Lake on Jan. 13, 1942. As a young man growing up on a dairy farm, he learned many lessons which led to his strong work ethic throughout his life. He worked as a home-builder for 30-plus years before transitioning to the operations director for Kerrville ISD, retiring in 2007.
After graduating from Sweeny High School in Texas in 1960, he met the love of his life, Jane, at a family wedding. Michael and Jane were married on Nov. 22, 1961, in Alexandria. His proudest accomplishments were his four children, Lisa, Dawn, Lee and Matthew.
During his life, Michael was a photographer in the U.S. Army National Guard and Reserve. He loved music, singing, guitars and he especially enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley and Neil Diamond.
His passion for fly-fishing and travel took his family across the country in various motor homes as he was always up for new adventures. Michael enjoyed spending time with his family as he loved them very much. He was always involved and interested in the lives of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He cherished his time with his brothers and sisters as well, especially during their annual reunions. Michael was known as a “sharp-dressed man” who loved smoking pipes with his sons and grandsons and frequently indulged in Bluebell Ice Cream. Everyone who knew Michael knew that he was an extremely kind, loving, gentle and peaceful person. Other descriptors of him are honorable, humble, hard-working, faithful, patient and steadfast. Michael, an avid churchgoer, loved to read the Bible and had a strong faith in Jesus Christ.
Michael is survived by his wife, Jane Heyn; his children, Lisa Cowart (Dan), Dawn LaRonde (Gary), Michael Lee Heyn Jr. (Laura) and Matthew Heyn (Melinda); siblings, Kay Watson, Lois Schlamp, Eileen Heyn, and John Heyn; loving grandchildren, Dustin Cowart (Jessica), Crysta Cowart, Trevor Crawford (Shannon), Adam Cowart, Anna Jones (Wade), Madison and Leighton Heyn, Brandon and Shane LaRonde, and Jessica, Christopher and Hope Lawson; grea-grandchildren, Hudson, Cora and Rowan Cowart, Noah and Ivy Crawford, Jack Jones, Raelee and Marley Humphrey. He will be forever in their hearts and missed every day. We know we will see him again.
Visitation was held at Grimes Funeral Chapels Tuesday, March 14, 2023. A celebration of life and memorial service was held at Glen Rest Cemetery on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Condolences can be sent to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville, Texas (www.grimesfuneralchapels.com). In memory of Michael, donations can be made to your charity of choice.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.