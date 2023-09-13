o

Sept. 23, 1973 - Sept. 3, 2023

Michael A. Harju, 49, Two Harbors, formerly of Barnum, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 in St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth.  After struggling through the years with alcohol and mental health, Michael is finally at peace in God’s hands.  

