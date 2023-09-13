Michael A. Harju, 49, Two Harbors, formerly of Barnum, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 in St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth. After struggling through the years with alcohol and mental health, Michael is finally at peace in God’s hands.
He was born on Sept. 23, 1973 in Moose Lake to Roger and Judy Harju. Michael grew up in Barnum and attended Barnum High School, graduating in 1992. He attended Mesabi Community College where he played basketball and later attended UMD for criminal justice.
Michael worked construction for a short time and then worked for over 20 years at Super One in Duluth and Two Harbors. He later worked miscellaneous jobs in human services and as a retail clerk in gas stations. He had a great love for sports, music, and Stephen King. Michael had a good heart and an incredible sense of humor that would bring on hours of laughter. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Harju on March 12, 2023 and infant sister, Melanie.
He is survived by his father, Roger Harju; siblings, Lance (Candy) Harju; Lee (Kristin) Harju; Lyle (Lavita) Harju and his twin sister, Michelle (John) Harju; close friend, Tammy Fransen; many nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service was held at on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. Private family inurnment will be in Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Moose Lake.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
