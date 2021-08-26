There are times when we realize that when the “older generation” leaves us, that we are now becoming the “new” older generation. Mavis Lammi was fortunate to have survived raising us five kids in Moose Lake, Minnesota, a great place to grow up, while working full time; to develop her style of Patient Care Administration at the then new Mercy Hospital, later Augustana, now a part of Essentia, and with the son of one of her former nurses as the administrator; and to continue learning, as new nurses came out of their training and schooling with a Bachelor’s Degree in the Science of Nursing, or BSN. It is a small world, yet Moose Lake was fortunate to have progressive healthcare in a rural setting long before others in the state. Mavis was fortunate for the opportunities extended by the Moose Lake area community to have had talented people to draw from, that would work for her and the hospital, and willing to be pioneering women in their own right, bringing their talents and perspective in what was then a pretty much an “old boys’ club of hospital administration and board. Care for the patients was number one!
Mavis was fortunate to make countless, lifelong friends, people she could count on when needed. When a special nurse was needed to care for a critically ill patient during the night shift, she would call Joyce Lattu, who would almost always say yes, but only if Dale could babysit the boys overnight. She knew who to call when staff was busy and more nurses were needed on the floor. She would call the hospital when she heard the ambulance siren scream off into the day or night on a weekend, making sure that there were enough people to take care of any emergency. Dedicated, you bet. Great people to work with? Absolutely. Stories? Lots.
Mavis was born in Almena, Barron County, Wisconsin, to Clarence M. and Grace (Peterson) Moore. She graduated from Barron High School and went on to Minneapolis, Minn., where she was in the Army Nurses Corps in 1946. She graduated with her RN credentials from Eitel Hospital in 1948, a hospital that was much later absorbed by Abbot-Northwestern, a hospital where her sister Carol was also a charge nurse.
She trained at the Moose Lake State Hospital in Moose Lake, Minn., and most likely stayed in the same dorms that the much later new nurses who trained there, when many of us were of college age, and who also no doubt liked to explore and learn about the gravel roads of Carlton and Pine Counties when they weren’t working. She met Art Lammi there in Moose Lake, and they were eventually married in 1949. In their married life they had five children: Dale (Moorhead, Minn.); Kevin (Lori Aldrin) (Kerrick, Minn.); Gayle (Lindsey) Yip, (Anchorage, Ark.); Daniel (Brenda) (Blaine, Minn.); and Keith (Ariz.). They divorced in 1989.
Mavis was a nurse at Pine County Memorial Hospital in Sandstone, Minn., before coming back to Moose Lake to work, when Mercy Hospital was completed. She became a Certified Patient Care Administrator, and at age 58, she completed her BSN degree at Metropolitan University in St. Paul, giving encouragement to “older than average adults” to learn and go do what you really want to do! Having female med students for roommates while working on her bachelor’s degree, provided an opportunity to share lots of stories and ideas about patient care, doctors, the many changes in medicine with the younger generation eager to learn, and giving them encouragement for reaching all the potential for women in the medical field. She was even giving blood pressure clinics at her residence in her late 80’s. And yes, she loved cards, was still league golfing after turning 91; loved music, playing piano, church and especially loved family.
Mavis was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Grace Moore; brothers and sisters- in-laws: Dale Moore; Dr. Meredith and wife, Grace Moore; Dr. Glenn and wife, Violet Elsie Moore; Dr. Duane and wife, Lea Moore; sisters Carol and husband, Jim Rogers; and Dr. Nola Moore and husband, Dr. Jim Dahlen. She was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law: Harold Lammi; Matt and Phyllis Lammi; Eino and Pearl Lammi; John and Ruth (Lammi) Waisanen; Lynell (Robinson) Lammi; John Morken; Leslie Pulju; and Arthur Lammi.
Mavis was the last of her siblings, but her stories and theirs will carry on with in-laws: Hilja (Lammi) Morken, (Cloquet, Minn.); Helen (Lammi) Pulju (Mendota Heights, Minn.); and Wilbert Lammi, on the shores of the Kettle River in Minn.; cousins and cousins; and grandchildren and great grandchildren: Jesseca Boyer and Rachel Boyer of Washington DC, Seth Boyer of Seattle, and Adam Boyer of La.; Sarah Lammi of Minneapolis, and Sam Lammi of Ariz.; Nicholas Lammi and children Noble and Honor of Moose Lake, Minn.; Kelly Lammi and children Nevaeh, Cassius and Myonna of Superior, Wisc.; Peter Lammi of Edina, MN; Autumn Ogdahl and daughter Irelynne; and Nolan Ogdahl. Moose Lake, Minn., and the list goes on, of course.
The family would like to thank Mavis’ great, special friend, Robert “Bob” Adams. Bob is a WWII Navy Veteran, who’s a young 96, who still does his morning exercises, has known specific Finnish words since he was a kid, and enjoys his cold beer in a coffee cup. He was a good friend to Mavis over many, many years, and kept her honest in her card playing, especially cribbage and 500, as well as looking positively at life and laughter as the best medicine. When asked how he was doing, Bob said, seriously before laughing, “I’m in the bottom of the ninth and there are two out!” Life is all about friends and relationships, and even when you are in the mature generation, the bottom of the ninth, younger friends can still be made.
We would also like to thank Brighton Hospice and Comfort Residence of Blaine, Minn., for their kind care and for all they did to make Mavis’ last journey a peaceful one. There will be a celebration of life with the families sometime next year, as we have lost three great ladies in our families this past year and a half. Blessed be their memory. Keep telling all of your loved ones’ stories. The younger generations need to know their family history. – D. A. Lammi, ©-08162021
