Hartman, Mavis -OBIT

Nov. 21, 1958 - April 24, 2023

Mavis I. Hartman, 64 of Moose Lake died peacefully at home from natural causes on Monday, April 24, 2023.  Born to Peter and Elaine Jusczak on Nov. 21, 1958, Mavis grew up in Moose Lake with her three siblings.  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0