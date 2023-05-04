Nov. 21, 1958 - April 24, 2023
Mavis I. Hartman, 64 of Moose Lake died peacefully at home from natural causes on Monday, April 24, 2023. Born to Peter and Elaine Jusczak on Nov. 21, 1958, Mavis grew up in Moose Lake with her three siblings.
She was a 1976 graduate of Moose Lake High School and earned the title of Region 2, Dairy Princess – and distinguishingly competed for Princess Kay of the Milky Way at the State Fair.
After graduating from Minnesota North College [formerly known as Itasca Community College] in 1977, Mavis married the love of her life, Clay “Kim” Hartman, on Dec. 2, 1978 in Moose Lake.
Mavis diligently worked in health care and health care management for over 40 years – serving over three decades with Gateway Clinic in Moose Lake as the clinic manager – retiring in October 2021. She fiercely loved her family, community and proudly served on the Dollars for Scholars Board, Moose Lake Library Board and the Moose Lake Golf Course Board. Post retirement, Mavis continued her true passion for traveling with her husband across the continental United States.
Mavis was preceded in death by her loving parents: Peter and Elaine Jusczak.
She will be fondly remembered by her husband of 44 years, Kim; two sons whom she was very proud of, Isaac (Ashley) Hartman and Aaron M. Hartman; grandchildren whom were the light of her life, Lucy, Wyatt and Ellie; siblings, Karyn (David) Oachs, Rosalyn (Greg) Evenson and Ronald (Roxanne) Jusczak; sisters-in-law, Deb (Earl) Steigauf and Chris Hartman and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
If you knew Mavis, you knew she loved completely and whole-heartedly. Per her request, she desired no formal service. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
