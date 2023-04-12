Mary Ellen Ellsworth, 88, formerly of Moose Lake, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 at New Perspectives Senior Living in Waconia.
Ellen, as she was affectionately called, was born Dec. 9, 1934 to Arthur and Jennie (Luomanen) Anderson in Automba Township. She attended school in Kalevala and Barnum.
Ellen married Gerald W. Ellsworth March 2, 1954. They made their home in rural Moose Lake.
Ellen enjoyed living on a small farm, raising cattle, and gardening. She reupholstered furniture for many years in the basement of their home. She was a Girl Scout leader, a Sunday school teacher, and member of the United Methodist Church women’s group. She loved to play her harmonica for anyone who would listen.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; infant son, David; her parents, Arthur and Jennie; and sister, Irene (Bill) Olson.
She will be remembered by daughters, Gayle (Garret) Bitker, Joyce (Marty) Zincke; grandchildren, Gwen (David) Isaacson, Kyle Magnuson, Grace (Andrew) Luberda and Greta Zincke; sister, Beverly (Philip) Nesseth; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. memorial service on Friday, April 14, 2023 in Barnum Community United Methodist Church. Spring inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Barnum.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
