Mary Dee Davidson, 73, of Sandstone, died after a short illness on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Essentia Health/St. Mary’s in Duluth with her family by her side.
Mary was born on May 5, 1950 in Duluth to Robert and Carol (Peura) Skog. Shortly after, they moved to Kettle River where she attended Kettle River Grade School and Moose Lake High School graduating from the latter 1968.
Mary attended the University of Minnesota for two years, visited Paris, France and then worked at the Minneapolis Star Tribune. In 1974, she returned to Moose Lake with her family.
In 1982, Mary began her employment at the Moose Lake State Hospital and later at Moose Lake State Operated Services in Moose Lake and Duluth as a Human Services Technician. She completed the LPN program at Lake Superior College in 1990. In 1995, Mary moved to Gary, Duluth. She returned to Moose Lake in 2018 to live at Oakview Assisted Living. In 2020 she became a resident of the Sandstone Healthcare Center.
Mary had the privilege of knowing Jesus Christ as her Savior. She attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Kettle River where she was confirmed. Mary later attended the Apostolic Lutheran Church in Kettle River, North Minneapolis, Duluth and Finlayson; as well as many church conventions. She enjoyed many years of fellowship with many congregants near and far. She loved to visit family, immediate and extended. Mary loved nature and all the activities it had to offer. She shared that love with her children and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Mary loved to travel, read and play cards and board games. She loved knowing people and where they came from. She was our historian and keeper of names and relations. She also enjoyed the many friends she made at the healthcare center, residents and staff.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Carol Skog; her brother-in-law, Rick Grimm; and her former husband, Roger Davidson.
She is survived by her children: Tim (Kim) Davidson of Moose Lake, Tamara (George) Fett of Moose Lake and Barry (JoAnn) Davidson of Sturgeon Lake; grandchildren: Katana, Dakota, Blake, Hally, Riley, Morgan, Camryn, Brayden, Weston, and Nolan; great-grandchild, Adelyn; sisters, Jane (Mark) Heille of Mounds View, Joy Grimm of Moose Lake, Betty Skog of Duluth and Becky (Mary Johnson) Skog of Sturgeon Lake; special nieces, Ryan Grimm of Cloquet, Yvonne Skelton of Moose Lake and Jill Mazur of Shoreview; special friends, Peggy Adams and Vicky Fredericks of Duluth, Anita Fett of Bruno, Darlene (Bruce) Zambory of Moose Lake, Kim Skog of Moose Lake; many nephews, friends and neighbors.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the noon service at the Apostolic Lutheran Church, Kettle River on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Burial will follow in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Kettle River.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
