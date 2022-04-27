March 26, 1922 - April 22, 2022
Mary Alice Nelson, (Schnoor), of Moose Lake, died peacefully April 22, 2022 at Moose Lake Village. She was 100 years old.
She was born on March 26, 1922 in Aberdeen, South Dakota, the daughter of August and Grace Schnoor. The family moved to Automba, Minnesota when Mary was a child. Mary attended grade school at Kalevala School and later attended Barnum High School.
On January 19, 1940 Mary was united in marriage to Oakley Johnson in Moose Lake. Together, they farmed in Wrenshall and later in Moose Lake. In 1951, Oakley and Mary purchased Lakeside Motors in Moose Lake and ran the business together until Oakley’s death on February 13, 1954.
On June 13, 1961 Mary was united in marriage to Victor Nelson. Together, she and Victor continued raising Mary’s two boys, Mike and Ed, and Victor’s three girls, Norma, Carol, and Linda. Mary ran the food service department at Mercy Hospital until her retirement in 1987.
Mary enjoyed baking, she was the best pie maker ever. She particularly enjoyed cooking large dinners for her family. Mary loved animals, especially cats.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Oakley Johnson in 1954; her second husband, Victor Nelson in 1982; daughter, Norma Hill; son-in-law, John Hill; as well as her parents; brothers, Tom and Jim Schnoor; and many friends.
She is survived by her sons, Mike (Judy) Johnson of Sturgeon Lake and Ed (Karen) Johnson of Moose Lake; daughters, Carol (Ken) Besonen of Glenwood and Linda (Tony) Wisocki of Suprise, AZ; grandchildren, Shari, Julie, Kristen, Jeanne, Rick, Todd, Eric, Curt, Stephen, Wendy, Jason, Sarah; great - grandchildren, Leah, Holly, Tony, Ashley, Kristin, Rosalie, Arrolyn, Owen, Evelyn, Owen, Michael, Kevin, Matt, Dawson, Sawyer, Layne, Olivia; and many great – great – grandchildren.
Mary will be deeply missed by her family, former co-worker’s and the Moose Lake community she was apart of for so many years.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday April 28, 2022 at Holy Angel’s Catholic Church, Moose Lake and continue until the 11 a.m. Memorial Mass at Holy Angel’s Catholic Church, Moose Lake.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.