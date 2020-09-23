Martin Burch

Martin Robert Burch, 73 of Cromwell passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 in his home with his family by his side. He was born July 4, 1947 in Moose Lake to Elvin and Petronella (Pionk) Burch. Martin graduated from Moose Lake High School in 1966. After high school, he was drafted in the Army during the Viet Nam Conflict. After his discharge, he returned to Moose Lake working various jobs, including working at the Peat Plant and logging before going to work at USG. Martin married Nancy Hakala Jankowski on April 7, 1989.
Martin enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, tending to his hobby farm, scrapping, and watching westerns. He enjoyed playing canasta and cribbage with his family. He always had to be the winner so he was often found cheating.
Martin was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy; and a brother, Joseph.
He is survived by his children, Marty (Carissa) Burch Jr. of Cavalier, North Dakota, Kayla (Keith) Clark of Wright, Shelley (Tony) West of Saltville, Virginia; Tony (Sheena Rowell) Jankowski of Tamarack, Sean (Melisa Bachler) Jankowski of Askov, and T.J. (Angie Sanvig) Jankowski of Cloquet; brothers, Arthur of Walla Walla, Wash., Teddy (Barbra) of Cloquet and David of Barnum; sisters, Rosalie (Gordon) Henninger of Barnum and Anna (Larry Morris ) Burch of Minneapolis; sister-in-law, Venetta Burch of Nickerson; 12 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and his dog, Bubba.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the Cromwell Sno-Gophers Building, 1247 Hwy. 73, Cromwell. Military Honors will be accorded by the Cloquet Combined Honor Guard at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in Eagle Lake Cemetery in Cromwell. Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home. To sign the guest book and offer an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com
