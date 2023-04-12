Marlys Elaine Johnson passed away at home on March 31, 2023.
Marlys was born Aug. 6, 1945 to Louis and Cora Larson in Bemidji and lived many places on the Iron Range during her childhood.
Marlys graduated from Aurora high school in 1963. She moved to Moose Lake in November of 1963 and started working at the State Hospital.
There she met Gerald Johnson and they married Oct. 9, 1965. They moved to a little house east of Barnum in August 1971 where she lived for 40 years. Marlys was very resourceful taking care of her family by having a big garden, doing lots of canning, and sewing dresses for her girls.
Marlys was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on July 6, 1958 and was an active member of the Moose Lake congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was known for her humble yet firm faith in Jehovah’s hope for the resurrection on a paradise earth and regularly shared that hope with others.
Marlys worked for many years as a housekeeper, known especially for her time at the AmericInn. Marlys loved to travel and took many trips with family and friends. In 2012 Marlys moved in with her mother and her sister Connie to help care for them. She loved spending time with her friends, her other “girls,” especially playing cards or having lunch at Gampers after meeting on Sundays. She loved to embroider, and many were recipients of her hand-embroidered towels. She will be remembered by all as a pleasant, loving, sweet, patient, mild and peaceable person.
Marlys was preceded in death by her husband Gerald (Jerry); her parents: her stepfather, Hugo Nelson; sisters, Virginia Boppre and Connie Larson; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Skog and Kathleen Jahns. She is survived by her girls; Kimberly (Ron) Koecher of Harris, Karen (Tim) Christensen of Moose Lake; Sarah (Galen) Johnson of Mount Vernon, Missouri; Rachel (David) Arroyo of Glendale, New York; Ashley (Jarod) Chandler of Moose Lake, brother Curtis (Sue) Larson of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Taylor (Tatiana) Kowitz, Amanda Christensen, Louis (Hannah) Johnson, Benjamin Kowitz, Emily Christensen, Brynn Johnson; two great-grandchildren Beckett and Nora, and a special brother-in-law Dennis Skog.
A memorial service was planned for 6 p.m.
on Zoom on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
