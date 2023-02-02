Oct. 4, 1933 - Jan. 28, 2023
Marlene Rose Pangerl, 89, of Moose Lake passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Marlene was born on Oct. 4, 1933 to Wilfred and Rose King in Moose Lake where she grew up and graduated from Moose Lake High School in 1951.
Marlene was married to Joe Pangerl on Oct. 13, 1951 and they later welcomed four children to their family, Tom, Nancy, Sandy and Denise.
Family was always number one for Marlene, she was the glue that held us all together. Marlene was a wonderful seamstress, making most of the family’s clothing.
She had a green thumb and grew beautiful flower and vegetable gardens and was also an excellent cook and baker and there was always room at our table for more. Marlene had a great love for people and because of this she made many friends young and old throughout her life. She loved cardinals, throwing together a potluck or picnic, the county fair and the 4th of July.
She was part of the Moose Lake Historical Society and enjoyed her time working at the Moose Lake Depot and Fires of 1918 Museum.
Marlene was preceded in death by her husband Joe; granddaughter Tammy; son Tom; son-in-law Dave Knudson; parents Rose and Wilfred King and her brothers Marvin and Calvin King.
She is survived by a large family whom she loved and loved her so much, daughters; Nancy (Doug) Lott, Sandy (Al) Schmeling and Denise Knudson. Grandchildren; Jeremy (Annette) Pangerl, Josh (Kerry) Pangerl, Jackie (Luke) Horton, Sara Lott-Campbell, Missy (May) Lott, Alan (Amy) Schmeling, Katie (Vic) Neitzel, Heidi (Benn) Luther, Mindy Leger, Jen (Forty) Hall, Ben Dorman. Great-grandchildren; Cole, Crystal, Dominique, Zandra (Braden), Matthew, Dillon, Vanessa, Ari (Devin), Max, Ali, Castle, Brooklyne, Bennet, Lauren, Avery, Jordy, Ty (Kate), Landon, Andrew, and Abel. Great-great-grandchildren; Sophia, Kodi, Mayci, Aiden, Kellan, Talon, Magnolia and another due in August.
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at Moose Lake Covenant Church Gymnasium. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Moose Lake Covenant Church Gymnasium: a short service and special music will begin at 1 p.m., with fellowship and luncheon to follow until 4:00pm.
The family would like to thank the staff at Moose Lake Village and St. Croix Hospice for the excellent care they provided for Marlene and the family. You have been amazing. There will be a private family burial in the spring.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
