Feb. 24, 1938 - July 13, 2020
Marjorie (Margie) Eleanor Benson was born in Pasadena, California on February 24, 1938 to Ruth and Howard Leffler. Her family moved one year later to Barnum, Minnesota, where her parents bought a farm.
At the age of 82 Margie passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at home with her husband by her side.
From an early age, Margie showed an interest in the 4-H youth organization, winning the Golden Fleece award at the age of 12. When she was asked by a newspaper how she had gone about grooming her sheep for the event, she replied, “I just fed him hay and oats.” Margie graduated from Barnum High School in 1956 and shortly afterwards began working at Oliver Mining Company in Duluth for three years.
She soon met her future husband Arvid Benson, who was instantly enamored by her beauty and her feisty but also loving personality. They were married on Sept. 21, 1957 in Barnum. The couple then moved to San Diego, Calif. in 1959, as they were seeking to broaden their horizons. When Arvid was hired by Imperial Savings, the two decided to put down roots in the Golden State. She and Arvid raised three children: Scott, John, and Lisa. A stay-at-home mother until her children were grown, Margie was an excellent cook and loved cooking for her family. Her favorite dishes to make were pot roast and apple pie. Family get-togethers with her parents were also a frequent and beloved activity. She later attended community college and worked for the San Diego Community College District, retiring in 1996.
Margie was passionate about travel and adventure, especially RV travel. She and Arvid explored the United States for 24 years, visiting the 48 contiguous states. They were members of the Snowbird Travel Club. Margie’s favorite travel experience was spending time in the stunning mountains of Colorado, particularly in the summer and fall, when Colorado’s epic landscapes are at their peak. Other highlights of their travels included enjoying Maine’s beautiful autumn trees and, of course, feasting on its famous lobster, as well as spending time in Yuma, Ariz. with their many friends at the country music dance halls. In recent years, as traveling became increasingly more difficult, she took up the entertaining hobby of hummingbird feeding, often spending hours enjoying the lively birds’ company.
She was a loving wife of 62 years, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Howard Leffler. She is survived by her husband, Arvid Benson, sister Gloria Krohn, son Scott (Marni) Benson, son John (Roberto) Benson, daughter Lisa (Joseph) Kuharski, grandson Christopher (Beth) Benson, granddaughter Laurel Benson, grandson Brandon Kuharski, grandson Stephen (Caroline) Berndt, grandson Ryan (Mary) Berndt, and grandson Michael Berndt, as well as eight great-grandchildren: Cooper, Nolan, Bailey, Audrey, Carter, Juliet, Sutton, Lily, and nieces and nephews and a brother-in-law. A private memorial service was held at Featheringill Mortuary in San Diego, Calif. with her final resting place to be at the Riverside Cemetery in Barnum. The burial will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 10 a.m.
