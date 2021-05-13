Marilyn (Hanson) Olson

Marilyn Joan (Hanson) Olson, 86, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away April 20, 2021 in Colorado Springs.
She was born on December 18, 1934 to Millard and Olga Hanson in Fertile, Minn. The middle of three sisters, Betty Hagen and Delores Lindgren, Marilyn graduated from Fertile High School in 1953 and moved on to attend St. Paul Bible College. There Marilyn met the love of her life, Dale Olson. Marilyn and Dale married in Fertile, Minn. on December 7, 1957. The couple had four boys, Dan, Gary, Trevor and Troy.
In 1973 Marilyn and Dale moved their family to Colorado Springs. Over the years Marilyn opened her house and heart to many. Family was defined by a mere introduction. Marilyn and Dale split their retirement years between Colorado Springs and Mesa, Arizona, where they could enjoy friends and family.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her mother and father, Millard and Olga Hanson; her sister, Betty Hagen; her grandson, Jared Olson; and granddaughter, Courtney Wilkinson.
Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, Dale Olson; her sister Delores (Rodger) Lindgren; her sons, Daniel (Angie), Gary (Patty), Trevor (Lisa), and Troy (Rebecca) Olson; her granddaughters, Tiffany Ingraham, Cassie Hoover, Mallory Hoover, Gianna Olson, Francesca Olson and Regan Olson; her grandsons, Vince Hoover, Lee Olson, Alexander Olson, Seth Olson, Tanner Olson, Jack LaPiano and Nick LaPiano; her great-grandsons, Westley Ingraham, Ryker Olson and Kasen Phillips, and Silas Jay due in mid-August; and great-granddaughters, Kailyn Ingraham and Lillian Olson. Marilyn also had many treasured in-laws, nieces, nephews and their children.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Pregnancy Center of Colorado Springs (cspregnancycenter.com).
A celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held June 13, 2021 in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services, (tsfs.co)
