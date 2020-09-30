Marie Paulson

Marie M. Paulson, 83, Willow River, entered eternal rest on Friday, September 25, 2020, in Augustana Mercy Health Care Center, Moose Lake. She was born on August 15, 1937, in Adrian, MN to Frederick and Helen Heitman. Marie grew up and attended school in Minneapolis and later worked at Twin City Federal for 10 years. On June 12, 1965, Marie married Robert Paulson in St. Albert The Great Catholic Church in Minneapolis. They moved to Willow River where Marie began working at the Willow River School in 1966 as an aide and later working as a secretary, retiring in 1997. Marie loved to travel with Bob visiting all 50 states and also where their ancestors grew up in Germany and Norway. She also loved to fish in Canada where she like to explore and visit new places. Marie truly loved being with her family, especially during the holidays. Her nieces and nephews were extremely important to her, and she never forgot their birthdays through the years. Marie liked to do ceramics and crochet. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and its CCW, Willow River American Legion Auxiliary, and also helped with Girl Scouts.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Frederick and Helen Heitman; brothers-in-law: Dom Jurek and Del Tadych.
Marie will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 55 years, Bob; sister: Pat Tadych of Corcoran, MN; brother: Leo (Dolores) Heitman of Pewaukee, WI; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law: Audrey (Alan) Cyrus of Sand Lake and Judy Jurek of Ramsey; a brother-in-law: Dave (Judy) Paulson of Willow River; and many friends.
Visitation was held from 4-6 PM Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake and continued on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 10 am until the 11 am Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Willow River. Father Kris McKusky was the Celebrant. Burial followed at Sunnyside Cemetery, Willow River.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette 10.1.20)
