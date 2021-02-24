Marie J. Sena, age 77, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully surrounded by her special friends at Augustana Care Center in Moose Lake, Minn. on February 17, 2021. Marie was born in San Francisco, Calif. on July 4, 1943: the date which delighted her. She was the daughter of Sophia Juanita Martinez and Eugene S. Sena.
Marie loved angels, crocheting with bright colors, and hitchhiking so she could meet “interesting people” she said. She traveled from California to Wyoming to Colorado to Minnesota over the years. Marie spent the last several years at Augustana Care Center where she was cared for and loved. We will miss her arms reaching out to hug us and hear her words, “I love you.”
Marie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son, Robin (Tatiana) Alexander of Alameda, Calif.; her half-brother, George Wallace, of Rawlings, Wyo.; her half-sister, Juanita Martinez, of Cleveland, N.M.; her ex-husband, Timothy Hoppe of Cloquet, Minn.; and her special friend, Lynne (Dale) Lund of Sturgeon Lake, Minn.
We are so grateful to all who cared for her at Augustana. She will be missed.
No services will be held. Arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Care.
