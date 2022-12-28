Margaret Norbeck passed on to her next adventure Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Margaret was born March 4, 1927 in Palisades to Minnie and Herbert Lound. She was the second of four children, preceded in death by her siblings Ilene, Bud, and Rick. She was raised in rural Minnesota and fondly shared stories of the farm throughout her life. She graduated from Willow River High School in 1945 and always remained close to her classmates. Stories from a summer spent working in Duluth, living in an apartment with her sister and friends Betty and Shirley (later sisters-in-law), were legendary.
Margaret married Roy on Aug. 11, 1945 and theirs was an enduring and inspirational love and life full of adventure, fun, laughter, and a shared dedication to connecting with family and friends. Margaret and Roy held the special honor of having her sister be married to Roy’s brother. These four, with the addition of two other couples (Blyes, Goldsmiths) made up the Great Eight. This group partied together, held road rallies, and traveled often. It was a magical alliance that was cherished by the generations that followed.
Margaret worked for Seafirst Bank, and later Bank of America, for nearly 50 years. She started as a teller and worked her way up through the ranks of Branch Manager to Customer Service Executive. She survived being locked in a vault during a robbery and all the while distinguished herself as bright, accomplished, and a strong leader. Her impact was significant and she inspired her daughters with her willingness to shine in spaces not usually occupied by women.
Margaret was a lover of all things beautiful. Literature, music, art, theater, landscapes, and far away destinations inspired her. She surrounded herself with things she found along the way in her adventures across the globe, including Africa, Europe, South America, and all over the United States. She particularly loved Maui and spent time there every year with her family and friends, golfing and hunting for seashells on the beach.
Margaret and Roy had two children, Carol (Tim) and Janet. Janet and Margaret both lived with MS and she provided a great deal of comfort and care to Janet before she passed, tragically too soon, in 2017. Margaret lived with Carol and Tim at the home Roy built at Alderbrook until just a few months before she passed. She was also grandmother to Michael, Julie (Dave), Jennifer (Will) and Joni (Mike). She is great grandmother to Steffane (Avery), Denali (Monte), Emily (Cody), Cole, Madeline (Reid), Mark, and Rocky. She welcomed the first member of the fifth generation, Hudson, earlier this year. She was also a beloved aunt to multiple generations.
Margaret’s sense of humor, ability to make any moment fun, and passion for embracing life inspired everyone she knew. Her smile, beautiful eyes, and stylish presence lit up the room. She wasted no opportunity to squeeze every drop of enjoyment from each day. She will be missed dearly and those that loved her will forever be blessed by having shared this life with her.
Margaret’s family and friends will gather for a celebration of her life at 1p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at Alderbrook Golf and Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, donations on Margaret’s behalf to the MS Society are greatly appreciated.
