March 4, 1927 - Dec. 10, 2022

Margaret Norbeck passed on to her next adventure Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Margaret was born March 4, 1927 in Palisades to Minnie and Herbert Lound. She was the second of four children, preceded in death by her siblings Ilene, Bud, and Rick. She was raised in rural Minnesota and fondly shared stories of the farm throughout her life. She graduated from Willow River High School in 1945 and always remained close to her classmates. Stories from a summer spent working in Duluth, living in an apartment with her sister and friends Betty and Shirley (later sisters-in-law), were legendary.

