Dec. 2, 1929 - April 14, 2023
Margaret L. Kuhlman, 93, Moose Lake, went to be with her Lord on Friday, April 14, 2023. She was born on Dec. 2, 1929 in Delta, Utah to John and Elizabeth Hocklander.
Dec. 2, 1929 - April 14, 2023
Margaret L. Kuhlman, 93, Moose Lake, went to be with her Lord on Friday, April 14, 2023. She was born on Dec. 2, 1929 in Delta, Utah to John and Elizabeth Hocklander.
Margaret grew up in Gooding, Idaho where she graduated from high school in 1949. She later attended college in Moscow, Idaho. While working at Hormel in Minneapolis, Margaret met Virgil Kuhlman.
On Sept. 7, 1952, Margaret married Virgil Kuhlman in Barnum. They lived in Kingsley, Iowa while working for a farmer.
In 1956, they moved to Moose Lake. Margaret worked at Dick’s Cafe, Ken’s Cafe, Skogomos, Aller’s Clothing, and also General Andrew’s Nursery.
In 1967, Virgil and Margaret Kuhlman purchased the laundromat in Moose Lake which they owned and operated for over 20 years before selling it to their son. She was well known by family for her Special K bars which she always had available for everyone who stopped by. Margaret and Virgil organized the 4th of July Bingo in the park for many years. Margaret was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and its Naomi Circle, Red Hat Society, Moose Lake American Legion Auxiliary, and her Friday night club that would meet for dinner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil; parents, John and Elizabeth Hocklander; brothers, Joe, Mike and Leo; sisters, Marian, Barbara, Ann, Agnes, and Dorothy.
Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her children, Bob (Linda) Kuhlman, Ray (Rose) Kuhlman, Cindy (Gary) Wendorf and Dean (Jennifer) Kuhlman; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Loretta Poole and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Friday, April 21, 2023 in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Moose Lake. After the funeral service, cremation will take place with inurnment at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. Memorials can be given to the charity of your choice in Margaret’s name.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.