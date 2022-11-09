Dec. 22, 1928 - Oct. 30, 2022

M. Mardell Marsyla, formerly of Kettle River, died peacefully at the Villa Vista Cardinal Courts in Cromwell. Mardell will be remembered by her family, friends, neighbors, and former colleagues for her quick wit, generosity and giving the best hugs. 

