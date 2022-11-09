M. Mardell Marsyla, formerly of Kettle River, died peacefully at the Villa Vista Cardinal Courts in Cromwell. Mardell will be remembered by her family, friends, neighbors, and former colleagues for her quick wit, generosity and giving the best hugs.
Mardell spent her life in Kettle River apart from living in the Twin Cities for six months and the last three and one half years at the Villa Vista.
Throughout her life, Mardell enjoyed traveling from Kettle River to Nelson’s Resort (Crane Lake) to Europe, primarily Germany.
Mardell took pride in her family and enjoyed spending time with her husband, favorite son, favorite grandson, and favorite granddaughter. After Mardell’s first husband, Toots, passed away, Mardell married Bunky and often said how fortunate she was to have met two wonderful husbands.
Mardell was the first of her siblings born and last one to return home to be with her siblings. Mardell was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Bradley, Brian, Baxter, Harlan and Charles; her sister, Julianna and her husbands, John “Toots” Peura and Eugene “Bunky” Marsyla.
Gathering of family and friends with a luncheon will be on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the Kettle River Senior Center between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The family has requested no floral arrangements or flowers.
