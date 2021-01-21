Lynn K. Kelley

Dr. Lynn Kathleen Kelley was a caring and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. She left this world at 6:35 p.m. on January 10, 2021 at the age of 66. She was born in Moose Lake, Minn. to Bill and Joanne Jungers on Sept 18, 1954.
Gifted with an extraordinary intellect and endless curiosity and creativity, Lynn wrote and painted all her life. In her role as Dr. Kelley, her ability to care for people made her patient list always full, and those she helped showed deep gratitude over the years. She & Paul traveled to places like Honduras for medical missions and provided services in AIDS rides.
Lynn cared for humanity and dedicated her time to helping people beyond her patients. Above all, though, Lynn adored her husband, championed her children, was always present for her grandchildren and unabashedly lavished them with love, time, hugs, sweets, and so much fun.
When we say that she was amazing it’s not mere hyperbole. If you ever met her, you were amazed at her generosity, her charisma, her fierce determination, and her dedication to anyone less fortunate.
When Lynn laughed it seemed like nothing could go wrong. A loud, palpable, and guttural laugh that seemed mostly to come when her husband cracked one of his off-the-cuff jokes. She was a Minnesotan. Good luck getting out of the house on the third try and always be ready to take food home with you Minnesotan. She was a treasure hunter. Whether it be sleuthing Forest Fenn’s treasure or finding the first morel mushroom of spring, she always had a way of inspiring awe in everyday things.
Lynn married in July 1979 to the love of her life, Paul Michael Kelley. They moved to Arlington, MN in 1979. During the ten years there, she continued college classes. She entered Mayo Medical School at age 38 (an accomplishment that would have been impressive at any age). The family lived in Rochester through med school & residency. She worked many years with Indian Health Service, and especially loved her time with the Hopi Nation. Throughout the years, Lynn and Paul traveled all over the world, many of the trips being medical missions. She was extremely politically active, and was at the DNC Convention for Pres. Obama. She had too many hobbies & projects to name, but being the best grandma on Earth and gardening were at the top of her list.
She leaves behind her husband Paul, who cared for her better than any other person could have and was always by her side, three children, Kiki, Tia, and Ian, her beloved grandchildren, Oscar, Petra, Ayla, Maddy, Bennett, and Soren who will continue to miss her and love her endlessly, and a gaggle of family who will remember her for all the good that she brought to this world.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, when it is safer to congregate outside. Family and friends will be notified once arrangements have been made. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Physicians for National Health Program (https://pnhp.salsalabs.org/donatetopnhp/index.html).
