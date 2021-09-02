Lowell Francis Zellmer, age 72 of Moose Lake, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021.
Survived by his longtime companion, Jody “Pete” Dougherty; son, Matt (Crystal) Zellmer; stepchildren, Amber (Will) Whelan, Cody (Justine Frank) Dougherty and Carlee (Justin) Pizzella; and grandchildren, Kenny, Jackson, Izzy, Carson, Ava and Aubree.
Lowell served in the Air Force and enjoyed gardening, spending time with his family, refinishing furniture and watching The Simpson’s.
No services will be held but memorials may be sent to 12142 State Hwy 18, Finlayson, MN 55735. His family also requests that you raise your glass one last time to honor Lowell’s memory.
