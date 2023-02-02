Aug. 28, 1938 - Jan. 27, 2023
Louise Christine (Eckman) Engstrom, age 84, of Moose Lake passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Moose Lake Village with her family by her side.
Aug. 28, 1938 - Jan. 27, 2023
Louise Christine (Eckman) Engstrom, age 84, of Moose Lake passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Moose Lake Village with her family by her side.
Louise was born on Aug. 28, 1938. She and her twin sister, Linda, were adopted by Phillip and Hildur (Linner) Eckman of Duluth.
She graduated from Duluth East High School in Duluth, and then attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in music. She sang in the prestigious Gustavus Choir under the direction of Dr. Knautz.
On Dec. 30, 1960, Louise married her best friend, Reverend Robert Engstrom. Louise’s faith and love of music were integral parts of her life, and she loved working with and supporting the music programs in the congregations they served together. Her favorite voices were those of the children.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Robert Engstrom; her parents, Phillip and Hildur Eckman; twin sister Lin, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Louise is survived by her son, John (Joan) Engstrom, parents of Christina (Rob) Leeson of Edina,, Anna Engstrom (Chad Weldy) of Menlo Park, California, Erik (Elise) Engstrom of St. Louis Park; son, Robert “Rob” Engstrom, parent of Chandra Engstrom, Michael Engstrom; son, Peter Engstrom; daughter, Kathryn Engstrom, parent of Braeden Welch, Emma Welch, Clarabel Welch; great-grandchildren, Rowan Lesson, Nora Lesson, Theodore Weldy, Louisa Weldy, Gustaf Engstrom; brother, Phillip (Julie) Linner Eckman, parents of Philip Eckman, Brita Engstrom, Inger Engstrom; sister, Linda “Lynn” (Stephen) Lundgren; sisters-in-law, Britt Lundgren, parent of David (Rhonda) Lundgren, Tim Lundgren, Sarah Lundgren Schnarr; Joanna Kuehn; Charlotte Engstrom, parent of Paula Enstrom, David Engstrom; and brother-in-law, John Engstrom.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Hope Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, Hope Lutheran Building Fund, Salvation Army, or Special Olympics
A memorial service will be held for Louise at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Hope Lutheran Church in Moose Lake with Pastor Matt Cordes and Wendy Hjelmberg officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. A spring burial for Louise will take place at Blomskog Cemetery.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.