July 24,1931 - Aug. 15, 2023

Lorretta M. Glum, 92, of Sartell, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital.  Lorretta was born on July 24, 1931 in Ely  to Frank and Martha (Milkovich) Banovetz. She grew up in Ely and upon completion of high school, she attended the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities and obtained a bachelors degree in home economics education. Lorry worked as a home economics teacher at various schools throughout Minnesota. 

