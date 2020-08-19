Lisa Raye Grimm (Newman), 59, of Moose Lake, passed away on August 13, 2020 at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth, Minn. She battled pancreatic cancer courageously for nearly 2 years.
Lisa was born on April 12, 1961 to Mary (SoJa Chae) and Raymond “Sonny” Newman in Moose Lake. She graduated from Willow River High School. After graduation she met Todd Grimm and they went on to get married and have 3 wonderful sons. She worked for many years at Cap Trico in Barnum before going on to work at the Inn on Lake Superior in Duluth as the Manager of Housekeeping.
In her free time, Lisa enjoyed camping, fishing, going on weekend getaways with Todd, cooking, hanging out with her grandkids, and sitting around the table farting around with family while drinking her Miller Lite.
Lisa was funny, kind, giving, free-spirited, and the light in so many peoples’ lives. She was there for everyone, any time, and so many people loved her.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Brady; and sister, SoJa Lind.
Lisa survived by her husband , Todd; children, Jesse (Jennifer), Josh (Ashley Jobe), and Jordan (Hannah Solorio); grandchildren, Jayson, Joel, Jaxson, Jace, Jaelyn, Judson, and Jordy; and many nieces and nephews.
Lisa will be very missed by her whole family and all of her friends she has made throughout her life.
A memorial will be announced at a later date.
