Leif Eggen, 55, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Leif was a great father.
He grew up in Barnum, spending time riding his bike, walking in the woods, practicing trombone, and wrestling with his brother, Erik. In high school, he participated in football, basketball, track and field, and theater. He also played the piano beautifully and loved nature photography. While attending college at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, he met the love of his life, Michelle Evans. He and Michelle made a life in Barnum, raising their two sons. Leif left college to work at Potlatch and support his family. When Potlatch was bought by Sappi, he was given the opportunity to retain his job, or to go back to school. He graduated summa cum laude from University of Wisconsin-Superior two years later with a degree in elementary education. Leif taught at both Cloquet and McGregor Schools and loved what he did. Leif was a member of the Barnum Fire Department for 29 years and a first responder. Leif was a Minnesota sports fan, especially the Vikings and watched every Sunday with disgust. Leif enjoyed being around his family, hunting, skiing, volunteering, and coaching and reffing Barnum sports. His main passion was walking and maintaining the trails on his parent’s farm outside of Barnum.
Leif is survived by his wife, Michelle; sons, Dylan (Amber) and Lewis (Jasmine); parents, Dave and Barb; sisters, Dawn Eggen-Mona, Bryn Fadum, Starr (Albert) Lim, and Gay Eggen; brother, Erik (Deb) Eggen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held from 2 p.m. until the 3 p.m. memorial service on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, with a visitation at Moose Lake Covenant Church, 700 5th Street, Moose Lake. To leave an online condolence, visit the guest book at www.nelsonfuneralcare.net.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.