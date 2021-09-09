Leanna Louise Hannah (Breitbarth) Niss, age 91, of Sandstone, MN passed away on August 29, 2021 at Essentia Health-Sandstone.
Leanna married her husband, Donald Niss on May 8, 1949 in Truman, Minn. Together Leanna and Donald raised their two children Doug and Kathy. Leanna was a talented seamstress that made sewing her business.
Leanna is preceded in death by her husband, Donald, who passed away on December 13, 2010. She is survived by her son, Doug Niss and her daughter, Kathy Niss; who both live in Sturgeon Lake, Minn.
At the request of Leanna no funeral services will be held.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN.
