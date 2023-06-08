March 31, 1955 - May 24, 2023
Kenneth “Ken” Karl Dahlberg, 68, Moose Lake, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Moose Lake Village while surrounded by his family after a courageous journey with Parkinson’s.
He was born on March 31, 1955 in Moose Lake to Sigfred and Greta Dahlberg. Ken attended Moose Lake High School graduating in 1973. He worked for S & W Fleet Supply in Moose Lake for a few years.
On Oct. 16, 1976, Ken married Shanna Bottila in Moose Lake. Ken began his career in financial institutions at the Moose Lake Federal Credit Union where he worked from 1981 until 2003. He later worked at Woodlands National Bank in Hinckley and Northern Communities Credit Union in Duluth until retiring in 2014.
Family was the most important thing in Ken’s life and he especially loved being a Papa to those grandchildren! He was an avid Minnesota sports fan and loved watching and keeping track of all the teams. Ken also liked to hunt and fish. He was involved in Jaycees, Kiwanis and had been president of both the Rebel Hoops Club and the Mercy Hospital Board. His great sense of humor always brought a smile to everyone around him.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Sigfred and Greta; brother, Rodney Dahlberg; parents-in-law, George and Margaret Bottila; brother-in-law, Kevin Bottila.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife,
Shanna; children, Angela (Isaac) Gran of Kettle River, Tanya (Taggert) Medgaarden of Austin; and Chad (Greta) Dahlberg of Blue Earth; grandchildren, Carter and Ava Gran, Talan, Trace, and Thatcher Medgaarden and Sullivan, Abbott and Kipp Dahlberg; sister, Donna (Ray) Arnold of Moose Lake; brothers, Ed (Donna) Dahlberg of Boise, Idaho; and Wayne (Suzanne) Dahlberg of Evergreen, Colorado; sister-in-law, Linda (Darus) Howard of Renville; special friend, Wendel Bernstrom of McGregor; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Moose Lake Village and Essentia Hospice for the wonderful care given to Ken.
Visitation was held on Monday, May 29, 2023 in Hope Lutheran Church, Moose Lake and continued until the funeral on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Hope Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
