o

March 31, 1955 - May 24, 2023

Kenneth “Ken” Karl Dahlberg, 68, Moose Lake, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Moose Lake Village while surrounded by his family after a courageous journey with Parkinson’s.  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0