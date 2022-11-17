o

Dec. 12, 1945 - Nov. 10, 2022

Kenneth A. Johnson, 76, of Kettle River passed away at his home Nov. 10, 2022. Ken was born Dec. 12, 1945 in Moose Lake to Emil and Gladys Johnson. He grew up on the family farm in Kettle River and graduated from Moose Lake High School in 1963. Prior to marrying Nancy Laine on June 24, 1967, Ken began schooling and apprenticeships in the electrical field, progressing to Master Electrician certification. Ken worked industrial sites throughout the Twin Cities region prior to moving back to the family farm to operate his own business, Johnson Electric Service for 13 years. He continued membership in and working for IBEW Local 242, retiring in 2004. Ken farmed through the years in Split Rock Township, enjoyed his love of John Deere tractors, hunting, fishing, karaoke, gun shows and auctions. He served on the boards of the Moose Lake Co-op, Split Rock Township, and the Kettle River Locker Plant. Ken was a proud lifetime member of the NRA. 

