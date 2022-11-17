Kenneth A. Johnson, 76, of Kettle River passed away at his home Nov. 10, 2022. Ken was born Dec. 12, 1945 in Moose Lake to Emil and Gladys Johnson. He grew up on the family farm in Kettle River and graduated from Moose Lake High School in 1963. Prior to marrying Nancy Laine on June 24, 1967, Ken began schooling and apprenticeships in the electrical field, progressing to Master Electrician certification. Ken worked industrial sites throughout the Twin Cities region prior to moving back to the family farm to operate his own business, Johnson Electric Service for 13 years. He continued membership in and working for IBEW Local 242, retiring in 2004. Ken farmed through the years in Split Rock Township, enjoyed his love of John Deere tractors, hunting, fishing, karaoke, gun shows and auctions. He served on the boards of the Moose Lake Co-op, Split Rock Township, and the Kettle River Locker Plant. Ken was a proud lifetime member of the NRA.
Ken was preceded in death by; his parents Emil and Gladys Johnson, brother Robert Johnson, sisters Lois Skellinger and Loretta Raiha.
He is survived by his wife Nancy; sons Kenny (Chris) Johnson and Cory Johnson; grandchildren: Cheyanne Johnson and Cody Johnson; brother in law: John Raiha; and many nieces and nephews.
The family is thankful for the devoted and compassionate care of almost five years provided by Stephanie and Denise of Mercy Home Care, Heather and the Ecumen Hospice Team, and notable presence and care of his wife Nancy Johnson.
A private family graveside service will be held at Nordland Cemetery, Sturgeon Lake. A celebration of Ken’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.