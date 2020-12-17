Kelly James Hagen passed away at home on December, 9, 2020 due to heart complications. He was 56 years old.
Kelly Hagen was born in Bagley, Minnesota on July 31, 1964. He graduated from Southland High School in Adams, Minnesota on May 30, 1982. He went on to serve in the U.S. Military in the Army Military Police. Kelly worked most of his career as a Corrections Professional for the State of Minnesota, working at both the Moose Lake and Oak Park Heights facilities. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Kaplan University in 2011. He retired at the age of 50 and moved on to try various jobs in his retirement.
Kelly married Lonnie Tschudi on March 14, 1987, together they had two daughters. Kelly had a love of cars, music, and his Lord. He could spend hours tinkering on older vehicles with a love of buying and selling them. He played guitar and enjoyed singing throughout his life. The love of his savior, his wife, and his children were the utmost priorities in his heart. He had a contagious sense of humor and loved Ole and Lena jokes. Kelly had an identical twin and the two of them shared that twin spirit throughout their lives.
Kelly is survived by his wife, Lonnie Hagen of Sebeka. Minn.; his daughters: Stephanie Hagen (Taavi) of Switzerland and Lynsey (Steven) Speltz of Rochester, Minn.; his two grandchildren: Annalise and Emmett; four siblings: Keith (Epol) Hagen, Fridley, Minn.; Valerie (Cliff) Martin, Ashby, Minn.; Kevin (Jody) Hagen, and Vincent Marianiello; his stepmother, Avis Hagen, Bagley, Minn.; several nieces, nephew, cousins, and good friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Hagen; his mother, Rose Hagen; His inlaws Roger and Donna Tschudi, and his grandparents on both sides.
The funeral service for Kelly Hagen will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Park Rapids on December 15 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation for the family will start at 12:00 p.m and will be open to the public at 1:00 p.m. A burial service will follow on December 17 at Fort Snelling Cemetery.
