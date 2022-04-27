March 13, 2010 - April 22, 2022
Kaylee Marie Westerberg, of Moose Lake, went to heaven on Friday, April 22, 2022 at her home while being surrounded by her family and close friends. She was 12 years old.
She was born on March 13, 2010. Kaylee was a loving, smiley, energetic, young girl. She was loved by everyone she touched. She would hug you so tight your cares would go away. Some of her greatest talents were to hold on to someone’s finger so tight that it would turn blue.
Kaylee surprised everyone with her active floor movements. She would rock so hard in her wheelchair that she would tip backwards scaring everyone. Her flexibility was astounding making chewing on her shoes and toes a piece of cake.
Kaylee’s smile and laughter filled the room with warmth and brightness. She had an amazing ability at drawing people into her world. Kaylee will be forever in the hearts and minds of those that loved her.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother: Judy Westerberg; her uncle: Dale Westerberg; and her big sister: Josie Westerberg.
Kaylee will be lovingly remembered by her parents: Dean and Tammy Westerberg; siblings: Cody Alan (Desiree) Hagenbeck, Ashton Westerberg, Quinton Westerberg, Donavan Westerberg, Leslie Westerberg, Michael Roble, Niko Westerberg, Payton Westerberg, and Aden Westerberg; grandparents: Walt and Shirley Westerberg and Wendell and Sandra Hagenbeck; nephews: Lukah and Holden Hagenbeck; niece: Magnolia Hagenbeck; aunts and uncles: Michele Roble, Margaret Wild, Dawn Westerberg, David (Brenna) Westerberg, Donita (Lance) Korpela, and Deanne Westerberg; and numerous cousins, friends, and special caretakers.
A Memorial Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. until the 4 p.m. Memorial Service on Friday, May 6, 2022 in Esko Apostolic Lutheran Church, 25 Church Road, Esko.
