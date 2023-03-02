Kathleen M. Lundgren Mar 2, 2023 Mar 2, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 26, 1947 - Feb. 17, 2023Kathleen M. Lundgren, 75 passed away at her home on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Kathy was born July 26, 1947, to William and Marien Koecher who lived in Kerrick. Moose Lake became her home when she married Robert Lundgren in 1965 and spent her last year in Sandstone. Kathy was known by her family and community as a hardworking, talented, kind and generous lady. She’d long been know for her quality seamstress work and later as owner of Kathy’s County Square, a gift and quilt shop in Moose Lake. Kathy was also one of Jehovah’s Witness and volunteered her time teaching others about the Bible.Preceded in death by her parents, William and Marien Koecher, brother Palmer Koecher, husband Robert Lundgren and grandson Samuel Stone.She is survived by brother; Ronald Koecher, sister; Helen Neumann; children, Loretta (Randy Stone), Louann (Robert Matthews), Dale (Tammie) Lundgren, Leah (Matt Hegge); eight grandchildren, great-granddaughter, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.Please check Methven Funeral Home website for future funeral date and details.Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCity lets employee go, resident wants answersDotseth authors bill to end state tax on Social SecurityCloquet Forestry Center decision imminentBarnum School District going greenCity of Sandstone, Minnesota REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) Lease or Purchase of 105 Main Avenue North in Sandstone, MNAN ORDINANCE REGULATING PUBLIC NUISANCES WITHIN THE CITY OF WILLOW RIVER, MINNESOTAPostage prices, subscription rates increaseJudith OlsonBecky HoltNew system helps businesses stay safe ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
