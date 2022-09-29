Katherine Grace Loban, 74, of Moose Lake, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, peacefully in her home with her loving husband Roger at her side.
Born Sept. 24, 1947, in Rensselaer, Indiana to Rachel A. and Clarence C. Tuura. Kathy graduated from Esko High School in 1965 and from UMD in 1969 with a degree in Home Economics. She spent her early working years teaching school. Kathy moved to Moose Lake in 1980 and began working at Moose Lake State Hospital. She spent the rest of her working years caring for developmentally disabled individuals. In 1982 Kathy married Don Loban and they raised her two boys together. Don passed away in 2012. Kathy married Roger Schoenrock in 2016.
In her retirement Kathy spent her time visiting her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Moose Lake Covenant Church, and the DAR. She enjoyed sewing and birdwatching.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Don.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Schoenrock; children, Arne (Laura) Loban of St. Paul, and Dan (Joy) Loban of Hermantown; five grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; four brothers; one sister and their spouses.
Visitation: 12 p.m. until the 1:00 p.m. memorial service Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Moose Lake Covenant Church, 700 5th St., Moose Lake. A luncheon will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Private family burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Cloquet. Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th Street, Cloquet. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.