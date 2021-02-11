Karen Norberg

Karen Wellma Norberg of Indianapolis, Indiana, died peacefully of natural causes on January 21, 2021. She was born to William and Wellma Norberg during the Armistice Day blizzard of November 11, 1940. Karen grew up on a dairy farm outside Barnum where her parents raised Registered Golden Guernsey cows. The family was active in the Guernsey community and 4-H. She competed at the Carlton County Fair, the Minnesota State Fair and the National Dairy Congress earning many blue and championship ribbons.
Karen attended Barnum High School, graduated from the University of Minnesota, Duluth, with a degree in English. She taught in Coleraine, Minn., Rockford, Ill., Bloomington, Ind. and Indianapolis, Ind. Later , she worked in the service industry and ended her working years with Macmillan Testing Service.
A strong and independent woman, she loved and rescued pets, liked to garden, the Hallmark channel, following politics, to tell jokes and family stories. Karen will be greatly missed by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, survived by her siblings, Dr. William (Karen) of Port Charlotte. FL, Marilyn Dean (Hugh) of Minneapolis, MN, Marvel Jordan of Roseville, Minn., Cheryl Rushenberg (Gerry) of St. Paul, Minn., Gwen Oraskovich (David) of Waseca, Teresa Norberg-King (Mike King) of Duluth and many nieces, nephews and her uncle, Lyle Anderson (Audrey) of Moose Lake, Minn. All of whom she loved clearly. A family memorial service will be held in March.
Memorials to donor’s choice.
