Karen Irene Maki passed away peacefully on April 4 with her two children by her side, Cara and Jessie and Jessie’s husband Sean.
She is survived also by her five precious grandchildren, Michael, James, Jonathan, Lucy and Cecilia, her siblings Audrey Harrison (Harold), Glenn Maki (Karen), Leonard Maki, Thomas Maki, Robert Maki (Lisa) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Karen will forever be remembered for her love of nature, her love of gardening, music, reading, her birds and especially her dogs. A private family burial will take place at Beaver cemetery at a later date.
