Sept. 2, 1953 - April 5, 2023

Karen Leigh Fox, 69, of Cloquet passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet.  She was born on Sept. 2, 1953 in Moose Lake to Gale “Bud” and Shirley Beccue. 

