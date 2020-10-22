Kae Goodwin

Kae Kieth Goodwin, 74, resident of Barnum, passed away on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 in St. Luke’s Hospice, Duluth. He was born on June 23rd, 1946 to T.L. and Genevieve Goodwin in Stewartville, MN.
As the youngest of four children, he grew up in rural Elgin, MN. Kae enjoyed playing football and being raised on the farm. After graduating from Elgin High School in 1964, he attended Winona State University pursuing a degree in education. In January 1969, Kae began his service with the 101st Airborne Division in South Vietnam. He participated in the defense of Firebase Ripcord and was wounded there. Kae was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Air Medal with Cluster, Vietnam Campaign and Service Ribbons.
On October 30th, 1971, he married Shirley Erickson at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Millville, MN. They moved to Willmar, MN where he taught special education. Kae and Shirley then moved to Barnum in 1977 where he first taught special education with ISD #97 in Kettle River, and then in Moose Lake until his retirement in 2000. He also spent many summers teaching driver’s education. Kae was a cribbage player and avid reader in his free time, and he loved travelling out of Minnesota for the winter seasons; he and Shirley spent many of those winters in Florida. Kae served on the Barnum City Council, Barnum Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders. He was a lifetime member of the Carlton County Chapter 18 DAV and a member of the Barnum Senior Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard.
Kae will be forever remembered by his wife, Shirley; sons, Jason (Jennifer) Goodwin and Aaron Goodwin; daughter, Amy (Douglas) Buchanan; grandchildren, Samuel, Madison, Andrew, and Kenna; sister, Darlene Kvist; brother, Gary (Sharon) Goodwin; and sister-in-law, Betty Goodwin.
Services were held on October 21st, 2020 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home. Interment took place in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Barnum Senior Center: 3794 Main Street, Barnum, MN 55707 or the Barnum Volunteer Fire Department: 3842 Main Street, Barnum, MN 55707.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette October 22,2020)
