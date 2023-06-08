June Mildred (Tuomi) Hambly, was born at home on June 14, 1924 in Iron, Minnesota to Charles and Hilda (Pykilla) Tuomi and passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 21, 2023 in the Exira Care Center at the age of 98 years, 11 months and 7 days.
She attended Cherry High School and graduated with the class of 1941. After graduation, June attended the Young and Hursh Business College in Duluth where she graduated from the secretarial accounting course. After her post-secondary education, June worked for E.I. du Pont and Company in Duluth and it was there that she met Richard (Dick) Hambly.
Dick and June were married on March 4, 1950 in Eveleth. In 1953, they settled in Moose Lake to raise their three children; Richard Charles, David Allan and Susan Kay. June stayed busy as a homemaker for 16 years where she would hand sew coordinated clothes for the children, made the detailed Halloween costumes, became a Cub Scouts Den Mother and cheered on their children at all the sports activities.
June began working for the United States Post Office in 1967 and retired in 1990. June was an avid golfer and holds many local awards, trophies and championships but her favorite golf partner was always Dick. June got to experience every golfer’s dream—a hole in one in Orlando, Florida. Dick and June spent 25 years as “snowbirds” in Florida and the remainder of the time at their lake cabin on Sand Lake.
June moved to the Exira Care Center in May 2022 to be closer to her daughter where they shared many laughs, country side drives and afternoons in the sunshine.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles and Hilda Tuomi; husband of 63 years, Dick Hambly; sons, Richard C. Hambly and David A. Hambly; sister, Velma Sarkela; brother-in-law, John Sarkela; and nephew, Jim Sarkela.
Survivors includer her daughter, Susan Powell and son-in-law, John Powell of Exira, Iowa; granddaughter, Casey Powell of Austin, Texas; and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of June’s life will be planned for later this summer in Moose Lake.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
