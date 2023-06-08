o

June 14, 1924 - May 21, 2023

June Mildred (Tuomi) Hambly, was born at home on June 14, 1924 in Iron, Minnesota to Charles and Hilda  (Pykilla) Tuomi and passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 21, 2023 in the Exira Care Center at the age of 98 years, 11 months and 7 days. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0