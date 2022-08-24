Oct. 18, 1970 - Aug. 14, 2022
Julie Gustafson (Helm) of Sandstone, age 51, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, of complications from pulmonary hypertension and glioblastoma brain cancer.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Be part of the community
✓ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions
✓ Home delivery in county
✓ News alerts
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month Online Access
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year Online Access
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
✓ Be part of the community
✓ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions
✓ Home delivery out-of-county
✓ News alerts
Already a subscriber on our previous website? Connect with your last name & account number
Oct. 18, 1970 - Aug. 14, 2022
Julie Gustafson (Helm) of Sandstone, age 51, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, of complications from pulmonary hypertension and glioblastoma brain cancer.
Julie was born on Oct. 18, 1970 in Sandstone to Ted and Doris (Ennerstrom) Helm. She graduated from Sandstone/East Central High School in 1989 and attended Lakewood Community College, now Century College, to become a radiologic technologist. Over the years she worked in the radiology departments at the Sandstone and Grantsburg hospitals, and for the last 10 years at the Moose Lake hospital. Julie loved her career in X-ray/CT/Mammography. She was a hard worker who believed in doing the job right, but also firmly believed you could have fun while doing it.
She met Randy Gustafson in 1999. They married in 2006 and made their home in Sandstone, along with their beloved kitties. She enjoyed softball and bowling but had to give that up due to knee issues. She enjoyed spending time at home, as well as with friends and family, and sister weekends with Joanne, where she was always on the lookout for a new baking pan or kitchen gadget. She loved to cook and was in her element in the kitchen. One of her first jobs as a teenager was in a deli, so cooking in commercial quantities forever influenced her and she was known for quantity as well as quality, having many tasty leftovers to share.
Julie was a ray of sunshine, a fun and fun-loving “people person” who enjoyed her family, friends, coworkers, and patients and was known for her warmth and sense of humor.
She is preceded in death by her father Ted Helm Sr. and brother Ted Helm.
She is survived by her husband Randy Gustafson, mother Doris Helm, nephew Nathan Helm of Sandstone; and sister Joanne Helm of Stillwater.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept.1, 2022, at the Methven Funeral Home Chapel in Sandstone. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Lunch and gathering of friends and family will follow the service at the Sandstone Golf Course at 343 Lark Street.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.