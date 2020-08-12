Judith Zywicki

Judith Ann Zywicki, 80, of Prior Lake, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital, St. Louis Park. She was born November 15, 1939 the daughter of Nels and Ruth (Haikola) Sarvela in Moose Lake. She grew up in Moose Lake and graduated from Moose Lake High School in 1956. Judy married her high school sweetheart, Donald Zywicki.
Judy worked as an operator for AT&T for 28 years. She enjoyed cooking and baking, spending many hours in the kitchen, trying new recipes. Judy and Don loved to travel, visiting nearly every state. They enjoyed the northwoods, spending time with family and friends at the cabin, especially during deer season. She loved our Minnesota sports teams especially the Vikings and the Lynx. Always up to date on current events and loved doing her sudoku.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Don; son, Dale; parents; and her sister Carol.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Rick) Montreuil; son Darrell Zywicki; daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Zywicki; Loving grandma to Zachary and Hannah Montreuil and Jacob and Micah Zywicki; and two great-grandchildren. Also, many nieces, nephews and special friends.
A private family graveside service will be held in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Moose Lake. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.hhkfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
