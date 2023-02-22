Feb. 14, 1944 - Feb. 13, 2023
Judith Ann Eleanor Carswell Butterfield Olson, age 78, loving mother of four daughters, passed away in the early hours of Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 in International Falls.
Judy was born on Feb. 14, 1944 to George Carswell and Patsey Miller Carswell.
Judy graduated from Vocational High School in 1962, where she obtained a nursing certificate. She ran the Karl Oskar Days Parade in Lindstrom for many years, and the Miss Moose Lake Pageant, always finding ways to be involved.
Judy created many lifelong friendships along the way. Later in life she owned a party store where she did what she loved most, craft, decorate and create beautiful gifts. She also spent many years working as a waitress at Art’s Café in Moose Lake. Judy loved to travel, play cards and visit with friends over a cup of coffee.
Her daughters will remember her as a loving and caring woman, always giving her time to others and making sure that everyone felt welcome. She spent most of her life caring for others and devoted her entire life to her girls.
She had seven siblings and is survived by Patty, Michael and Jan.
Judy will be greatly missed by her daughters, Kimberly (Jim) Stern, Kathleen Murray, Kristin (Richard) Laursen and Karla (Ben) Line. She was extremely proud of her 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren – Jamie, Justin, Ryan, Emily, Jordan, Adam, Aaron, Olivia, Carter, Carson, Cooper and Cuyler and her two greats Gideon and Aurora. She absolutely adored and spoiled them all.
We know you couldn’t stay with us, but we’re happy knowing that you now fly with angels. We will miss you forever, Mom.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
